Award Winners from Westminster College's Environmental Symposium Announced

Friday Dec 9

Nearly 200 attendees gathered at Westminster College's 9th Environmental Symposium on Dec. 1 in McKelvey Campus Center . The symposium highlighted the research, projects, service work and environmental themed artwork of students from five regional colleges and universities and Wilmington Area High School.

