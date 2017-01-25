19-year-old sentenced for Mercer County church burglaries
Grove City Police say Scriven broke into Tower Presbyterian Church last December and also broke into Galilean Baptist Church in February. Meanwhile, Galilean's pastor was in the building at the time of the February incident, and police say he became aware that something was amiss when the church's power was suddenly cut off.
