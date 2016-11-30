Three new members join SU Council of ...

Three new members join SU Council of Trustees

Wednesday Nov 30

The Shippensburg University Council of Trustees welcomed Jeffrey Coy '73, L. Michael Ross and Charles Black '12 as new members on Nov. 18. Three new members join SU Council of Trustees The Shippensburg University Council of Trustees welcomed Jeffrey Coy '73, L. Michael Ross and Charles Black '12 as new members on Nov. 18. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2gJYpei The Shippensburg University Council of Trustees welcomed Jeffrey Coy '73, L. Michael Ross and Charles Black '12 as new members on Nov. 18. The state Senate confirmed Gov. Tom Wolf's nomination of the new trustees on Oct. 25. Each will serve a six-year term. All three are alumni of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education.

Slippery Rock, PA

