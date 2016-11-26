Get the 'Scoop on Poop' at environmental center

Go, that is, to the Nature Detectives program at Jennings Environmental Education Center near Slippery Rock in Butler County on Dec. 4. "Who has been here? What did they eat? When were they here? These are just a few questions we will investigate during this two-hour program" that runs from 2 to 4 p.m. The Nature Detectives series is designed for families with children age 6 and older, "as well as anyone who is a kid at heart." Teams will examine and try to figure out what the animal is involved in different outdoor scenarios, most featuring artificial droppings.

