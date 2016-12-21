Community Invited to Learn Latest Student Research on Environment
Westminster College will host the 9th Annual Student Environmental Symposium from 5:30-9:00 p.m. , Thursday, Dec. 1 , in McKelvey Campus Center . Sponsored by Westminster's Environmental Programs and the Slippery Rock Watershed Coalition, the event is free and open to the public.
