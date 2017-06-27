Slatington hosts day in the park today
The Northern Lehigh Events Committee has collected local bands, local eats and family friendly entertainment for residents to enjoy from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday at the Grove Street park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pathmark Walnutport SOLD to Coligas SHOPRITE (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|Onlyman
|12
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May '17
|YupYup
|1
|Burning ordinance
|Apr '17
|Rachel
|1
|3 bed/2 bath Mobile Home for sale 8,000 OBO!! ... (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|sqik45forever
|2
|Small Town Problems
|Mar '17
|ngmilitarypolice
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Plans for Lehigh Valley's newest Wal-Mart Super...
|Feb '17
|Ivy Sullivan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC