Slatington gets update on damaged...

Slatington Borough Fire Chief Jason Nicholas spoke to the council and residents Monday night regarding the damage to the company's ladder truck after a recent vehicle crash on May 26. In late May, the department's captain, Christopher Pascoe, was driving the truck through Lehigh County for its annual inspection before a car crossed a double-yellow line section of road and hit the fire company's vehicle. Justin Tyler Gnas, 24, of Danielsville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Allen Township, according to Coroner Zachary Lysek.
