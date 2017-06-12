Free recycling day in Slatington
Slatington will host a free electronics recycling day at the borough garage located at 550 West Church St. from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Residents may bring up to two 40-inch television sets or a television and computer for a small fee.
