Free recycling day in Slatington

14 hrs ago Read more: Times News

Slatington will host a free electronics recycling day at the borough garage located at 550 West Church St. from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Residents may bring up to two 40-inch television sets or a television and computer for a small fee.

