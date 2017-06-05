Commonwealth grads told - strive to...
More than 100 students received diplomas Wednesday night at Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe during the first commencement exercises of the Commonwealth Charter Academy, formerly known as Commonwealth Connections Academy. Before receiving their diplomas, students heard from fellow students and executives from the academy, each telling the students to aim high, persevere, and expect success.
