Monument evokes spirit of firefighters
The inspiring fireman statue which tops the drinking fountain on Main Street next to the Slatington Public Library is going to get some badly needed tender loving care to head off the ravages of Father Time. We think that preserving this iconic monument, probably the most evocative tribute to the spirit of our area's volunteerism, is right and proper.
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burning ordinance
|Apr 18
|Rachel
|1
|3 bed/2 bath Mobile Home for sale 8,000 OBO!! ... (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|sqik45forever
|2
|Small Town Problems
|Mar '17
|ngmilitarypolice
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Plans for Lehigh Valley's newest Wal-Mart Super...
|Feb '17
|Ivy Sullivan
|1
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
