Slatington to host cleanup day
The Slatington Parks & Recreation Commission, along with the Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority and the Slatington Merchants Group, will sponsor the sixth annual Keep Slatington Beautiful cleanup day. Held in conjunction with Earth Day, the event will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday to help clean up and beautify public recreation areas in Slatington.
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burning ordinance
|Apr 18
|Rachel
|1
|3 bed/2 bath Mobile Home for sale 8,000 OBO!! ... (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|sqik45forever
|2
|Small Town Problems
|Mar '17
|ngmilitarypolice
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Plans for Lehigh Valley's newest Wal-Mart Super...
|Feb '17
|Ivy Sullivan
|1
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
