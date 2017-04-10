Circus comes to Slatington

Past president of Slatington Borough Council needs to know the definition of unethical: lacking moral principals, unwilling to adhere to proper rules of conduct not in accord with the standards of a profession. Having attended a workshop meeting in February, she was 100 percent out of line when she interrupted my conversation, stating my complaints about Slatington should only pertain to the ones that affect my property.

