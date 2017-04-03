3 dogs die in Slatington fire
Slatington Fire Chief Jason Nicholas said the department was dispatched to 451 S. Walnut St. for a dwelling fire with a reported explosion, along with a person trapped inside. "When the Slatington Police and the Walnutport Police arrived on scene first, they confirmed the fire with entrapment on the second-floor porch roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 bed/2 bath Mobile Home for sale 8,000 OBO!! ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 19
|sqik45forever
|2
|Small Town Problems
|Mar 14
|ngmilitarypolice
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Plans for Lehigh Valley's newest Wal-Mart Super...
|Feb '17
|Ivy Sullivan
|1
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov '16
|SBowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC