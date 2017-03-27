N. Lehigh director resigns board seat
Interested candidates should write a letter of application to Mr. Gregory S. Williams, board secretary, Northern Lehigh School District, 1201 Shadow Oaks Lane, Slatington, PA 18080. No telephone applications are being accepted.
