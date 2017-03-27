Man arrested in Easton had warrant ti...

Man arrested in Easton had warrant tied to stolen car

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: NJ.com

Easton police during a traffic stop late Monday night arrested a man who last September was picked up after driving a stolen car, court papers and a police captain said. Jakil Ciolek, 19, failed to show up for court after being arrested in September in Palmer Township on charges he drove a stolen car, authorities say.

Slatington, PA

