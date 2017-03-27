Man arrested in Easton had warrant tied to stolen car
Easton police during a traffic stop late Monday night arrested a man who last September was picked up after driving a stolen car, court papers and a police captain said. Jakil Ciolek, 19, failed to show up for court after being arrested in September in Palmer Township on charges he drove a stolen car, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 bed/2 bath Mobile Home for sale 8,000 OBO!! ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 19
|sqik45forever
|2
|Small Town Problems
|Mar 14
|ngmilitarypolice
|1
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Plans for Lehigh Valley's newest Wal-Mart Super...
|Feb '17
|Ivy Sullivan
|1
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov '16
|SBowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC