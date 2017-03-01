Carbon County court -Guilty Pleas
Defendants in pending criminal cases entered guilty pleas on Tuesday afternoon before Judge Joseph J. Matika in Carbon County court. Jesse Ryan Hafer, 33, of Slatington, pleaded to one count each of persistent disorderly conduct and a summary offense of careless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb 20
|Mdruddy
|168
|Plans for Lehigh Valley's newest Wal-Mart Super...
|Feb 13
|Ivy Sullivan
|1
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov '16
|SBowman
|2
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Jfg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC