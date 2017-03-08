Brush fire damages Slatington house
The fire was reported around noon along Diamond Street, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry. No injuries were reported, and the fire affected just 0.38 of an acre, according to Assistant Forest Manager Rick Deppen.
