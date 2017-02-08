Snow blankets area

On average, about 4-5 inches fell in most parts of our area, with a high of about 7.6 inches reported in Monroe County just to the west of Saylorsburg, according to Bill Deger, a meteorologist with AccuWeather. "The storm is starting to wind down around the area right now, with a few snow flurries and snow showers likely for the rest of the morning," Deger said at 9 a.m. "Any additional accumulation should be pretty light."

