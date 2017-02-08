Snow blankets area
On average, about 4-5 inches fell in most parts of our area, with a high of about 7.6 inches reported in Monroe County just to the west of Saylorsburg, according to Bill Deger, a meteorologist with AccuWeather. "The storm is starting to wind down around the area right now, with a few snow flurries and snow showers likely for the rest of the morning," Deger said at 9 a.m. "Any additional accumulation should be pretty light."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov '16
|SBowman
|2
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Jfg
|3
|Small town gossip (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Jon
|26
|Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC