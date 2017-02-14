Slatington council president quits

Slatington council president quits

Gwyneth Jones has resigned from Slatington Borough Council after a move to replace her as president in the middle of the meeting Monday night. Jones submitted a letter of resignation to solicitor Tom Anewalt on Monday night following a 4-3 vote for Councilman David Schnaars to take over the presidency.

