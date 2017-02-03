Police Chase Ends With Suspect in Fre...

Police Chase Ends With Suspect in Freezing Cold Quarry

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

A suspect wound up nearly freezing to death in a Lehigh Valley quarry after running away from a stolen car during a traffic stop Friday night. The wild scene played out after Slatington Borough officers pulled over a car near the Sunoco gas station along Main Street around 10 p.m., said Slatington Borough Police Chief David Rachman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slatington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 31 Brooke 47
Lost dog Jan '17 Vlossak 1
Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08) Nov '16 SBowman 2
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07) Nov '16 Jfg 3
Small town gossip (Nov '08) Sep '16 Jon 26
News Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07) Sep '16 silly rabbit 2
See all Slatington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slatington Forum Now

Slatington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slatington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Slatington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC