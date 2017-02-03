Police Chase Ends With Suspect in Freezing Cold Quarry
A suspect wound up nearly freezing to death in a Lehigh Valley quarry after running away from a stolen car during a traffic stop Friday night. The wild scene played out after Slatington Borough officers pulled over a car near the Sunoco gas station along Main Street around 10 p.m., said Slatington Borough Police Chief David Rachman.
