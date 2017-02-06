Man runs from police, rescued after...
A Chester County man who ran from Slatington Police after a traffic stop fell off a cliff into freezing quarry waters. Borough Police Chief Dave Rachman said the incident occurred at 11:47 p.m. Friday after a vehicle operated by the suspect, Tyler Fountain, 22, of Coatesville, was pulled over in the 100 block of Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan 31
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov '16
|SBowman
|2
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Jfg
|3
|Small town gossip (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Jon
|26
|Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC