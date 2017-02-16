Fire Destroys Landmark PA Hotel, One Rescued
Feb. 15--NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP -- The old Rockdale Hotel in North Whitehall Township was destroyed by fire Tuesday night and a trapped resident was freed from the burning building, according to emergency radio reports. The fire was reported at 6:45 p.m. at the three-story former hotel, at Rockdale Road in the woods along the Lehigh River three miles southwest of Slatington.
