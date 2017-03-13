Candle started apartment complex fire...

Candle started apartment complex fire...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Times News

According to borough's Fire Chief, Jason Nicholas, a 911 call was received at 5:37 a.m., and with in 8 minutes the first truck arrived on the scene. "The fire alarm woke them up but the curtains were already on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slatington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Small Town Problems Tue ngmilitarypolice 1
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Feb 20 Mdruddy 168
News Plans for Lehigh Valley's newest Wal-Mart Super... Feb 13 Ivy Sullivan 1
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan '17 Brooke 47
Lost dog Jan '17 Vlossak 1
Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08) Nov '16 SBowman 2
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
See all Slatington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slatington Forum Now

Slatington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slatington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Slatington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC