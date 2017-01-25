Washington Township garage destroyed in...
A large pole building used as a garage burned to the ground during a fire late Saturday night in Washington Township. Slatington Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nicholas said the incident occurred at 2648 Welshtown Road, just north of the borough of Slatington.
