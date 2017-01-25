Washington Township garage destroyed ...

Washington Township garage destroyed in...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Times News

A large pole building used as a garage burned to the ground during a fire late Saturday night in Washington Township. Slatington Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nicholas said the incident occurred at 2648 Welshtown Road, just north of the borough of Slatington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slatington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 12 Jack Mayhoffer 45
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08) Nov '16 SBowman 2
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07) Nov '16 Jfg 3
Small town gossip (Nov '08) Sep '16 Jon 26
News Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07) Sep '16 silly rabbit 2
See all Slatington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slatington Forum Now

Slatington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slatington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Slatington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC