Washington adopts stormwater ordinance

Washington adopts stormwater ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Times News

The township adopted an ordinance which would have the township rather than the county review the effect of stormwater on erosion. With the township doing the review, zoning officer Todd Weidman said the process would be completed faster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slatington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) 1 hr Jack Mayhoffer 45
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08) Nov '16 SBowman 2
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07) Nov '16 Jfg 3
Small town gossip (Nov '08) Sep '16 Jon 26
News Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07) Sep '16 silly rabbit 2
See all Slatington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slatington Forum Now

Slatington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slatington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Slatington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC