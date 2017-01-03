Slatington fills council vacancy
In a split vote, Monday night the Slatington Borough Council appointed 10-year-long resident Mel Gildner to the board vacancy. In December 2016, Councilman Bob Steets submitted his letter of resignation from the borough.
