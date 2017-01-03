Slatington fills council vacancy

Slatington fills council vacancy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times News

In a split vote, Monday night the Slatington Borough Council appointed 10-year-long resident Mel Gildner to the board vacancy. In December 2016, Councilman Bob Steets submitted his letter of resignation from the borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slatington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan 6 Palmerton Parent 44
Lost dog Jan 3 Vlossak 1
Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08) Nov '16 SBowman 2
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07) Nov '16 Jfg 3
Small town gossip (Nov '08) Sep '16 Jon 26
News Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07) Sep '16 silly rabbit 2
See all Slatington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slatington Forum Now

Slatington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slatington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Slatington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC