Veterans assistance available at Mako...

Veterans assistance available at Mako's...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Times News

Rep.-elect Zack Mako, R-Lehigh/Northampton, will continue the monthly veterans' outreach hours of his predecessor, and has set the first one forJan. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his Slatington District Office. "Due to the popularity of this assistance and as a member of the armed services, I thought it was important to continue veterans' outreach hours in my district offices," Mako said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slatington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08) Nov 28 SBowman 2
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07) Nov '16 Jfg 3
Small town gossip (Nov '08) Sep '16 Jon 26
News Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07) Sep '16 silly rabbit 2
News Carbon has not received Elks demolition... Aug '16 Welcome to my world 3
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Aug '16 Benjamin Shealey 167
See all Slatington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slatington Forum Now

Slatington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slatington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Slatington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC