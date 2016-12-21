Veterans assistance available at Mako's...

Rep.-elect Zack Mako, R-Lehigh/Northampton, will continue the monthly veterans' outreach hours of his predecessor, and has set the first one forJan. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his Slatington District Office. "Due to the popularity of this assistance and as a member of the armed services, I thought it was important to continue veterans' outreach hours in my district offices," Mako said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.