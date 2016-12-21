Veterans assistance available at Mako's...
Rep.-elect Zack Mako, R-Lehigh/Northampton, will continue the monthly veterans' outreach hours of his predecessor, and has set the first one forJan. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his Slatington District Office. "Due to the popularity of this assistance and as a member of the armed services, I thought it was important to continue veterans' outreach hours in my district offices," Mako said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov 28
|SBowman
|2
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Jfg
|3
|Small town gossip (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Jon
|26
|Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|silly rabbit
|2
|Carbon has not received Elks demolition...
|Aug '16
|Welcome to my world
|3
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|Benjamin Shealey
|167
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC