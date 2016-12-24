These Be an Angel donors earn their wings
Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Mercy School for Special Learning, Allentown, received Civic Theatre of Allentown film ticket vouchers from Donald Hower of Allentown; a Little Tykes Cape Cottage from Julien Pail of Northampton; tickets to the AHL All-Star game including the tailgate party and skills competition from Pat Foster of Easton; and a Giant gasoline gift card from an anonymous donor .
