These Be an Angel donors earn their w...

These Be an Angel donors earn their wings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Morning Call

Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Mercy School for Special Learning, Allentown, received Civic Theatre of Allentown film ticket vouchers from Donald Hower of Allentown; a Little Tykes Cape Cottage from Julien Pail of Northampton; tickets to the AHL All-Star game including the tailgate party and skills competition from Pat Foster of Easton; and a Giant gasoline gift card from an anonymous donor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Slatington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08) Nov 28 SBowman 2
News D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14) Nov '16 Oliver T Obranslew 5
News Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07) Nov '16 Jfg 3
Small town gossip (Nov '08) Sep '16 Jon 26
News Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07) Sep '16 silly rabbit 2
News Carbon has not received Elks demolition... Aug '16 Welcome to my world 3
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Aug '16 Benjamin Shealey 167
See all Slatington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Slatington Forum Now

Slatington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Slatington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Slatington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC