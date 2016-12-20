Slatington to celebrate holiday season...

Partnering with the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, the newly formed business committee has worked to create "an evening of socializing and celebrating the holiday season as a community with friends, family and fellow chamber members," said Members Relation Director Alice Wanamaker. Charlotte Fay's Main Street Dinerwill stay open until 7 p.m., where Philadelphia based folk-blues vocalist Tom Cooney will perform with Earl Andrews.

