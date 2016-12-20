Slatington to celebrate holiday seaso...

Slatington to celebrate holiday season...

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Times News

Partnering with the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, the newly formed business committee has worked to create "an evening of socializing and celebrating the holiday season as a community with friends, family and fellow chamber members," said Members Relation Director Alice Wanamaker. Charlotte Fay's Main Street Dinerwill stay open until 7 p.m., where Philadelphia based folk-blues vocalist Tom Cooney will perform with Earl Andrews.

