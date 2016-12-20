2016 in Review: Slatington honors...
In June the Slatington community pillar Arthur "Ted" Kistler was memorialized for his dedication to the borough with a plaque fixed to the entrance of the borough police station. Born in 1942, Kistler was a lifelong resident of the town, only leaving the area for a five-year Army service in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Slatington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov 28
|SBowman
|2
|D&L trail marks 25 years (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|Oliver T Obranslew
|5
|Police say Allen Twp. meth lab busted (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Jfg
|3
|Small town gossip (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|Jon
|26
|Judicial candidates raised $357,000 for campaigns (Dec '07)
|Sep '16
|silly rabbit
|2
|Carbon has not received Elks demolition...
|Aug '16
|Welcome to my world
|3
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|Benjamin Shealey
|167
Find what you want!
Search Slatington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC