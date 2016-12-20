2016 in Review: Slatington honors...

2016 in Review: Slatington honors...

In June the Slatington community pillar Arthur "Ted" Kistler was memorialized for his dedication to the borough with a plaque fixed to the entrance of the borough police station. Born in 1942, Kistler was a lifelong resident of the town, only leaving the area for a five-year Army service in Germany.

