The M/V Taku.

Calling all scrapyards, South American archipelagos and tech billionaires: Alaska still needs a buyer for a 300-foot, half-century-old ferry. The state Department of Transportation has now tried and failed twice to offload the Motor Vessel Taku, with its most recent effort a sealed-bid sale with a $700,000 minimum that drew no offers before a May 31 deadline.

