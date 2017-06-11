The M/V Taku.
Anchorage Daily News story from Sunday Jun 11, titled The M/V Taku.
Calling all scrapyards, South American archipelagos and tech billionaires: Alaska still needs a buyer for a 300-foot, half-century-old ferry. The state Department of Transportation has now tried and failed twice to offload the Motor Vessel Taku, with its most recent effort a sealed-bid sale with a $700,000 minimum that drew no offers before a May 31 deadline.
#1 Monday Jun 12
I rode the Taku lots and it served locals will. It was a clean , comfortable ship but like all of us old Alaskans who did our jobs to keep the state running and working, the Taku has become not fancy enough and don't fit into the tour industry so she is likely to be scraped liked all us old folks who helped make the state what it is. It just is the elite and liberals have moved in and taken over the state and no use for us mill workers, fishermen and those who put a lot of hard years working in the state. I was once proud to say I lived in Alaska but now for all the changes to just please the rich and tourist I can not say that with much pride anymore. I feel sad about the Taku, now the people running the state see the Taku as a scrap piece if they can't get millions for her, Sad
