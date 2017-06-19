Mother-daughter team traverses entire length of Coast Mountains on skis
Now that it's over, the Haliks can finally celebrate the cross-country ski trip that took them from Squamish to Skagway, Alaska and saw them traverse the entire length of the Coast Mountains. "I'm relieved that it's over but I'm sad that it's over," Martina Halik told On The Coast guest host Gloria Macarenko.
