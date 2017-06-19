Mother-daughter team traverses entire...

Mother-daughter team traverses entire length of Coast Mountains on skis

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: CBC News

Now that it's over, the Haliks can finally celebrate the cross-country ski trip that took them from Squamish to Skagway, Alaska and saw them traverse the entire length of the Coast Mountains. "I'm relieved that it's over but I'm sad that it's over," Martina Halik told On The Coast guest host Gloria Macarenko.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Skagway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Haines! Jun 20 MagicaLife 1
robert kipf Jun 19 stormtrackdoppler 1
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
earthquakes May '17 DaveT 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
See all Skagway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Skagway Forum Now

Skagway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Skagway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Skagway, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC