Local residents organize fundraiser for Cancer Connection
Local cyclist Bruce Weber is logging the miles he rides this summer, and asking folks to pledge money by the mile in a fundraiser, which will be donated to Cancer Connection. Folks from Skagway, or any town in Southeast Alaska, can attest that the cost of having a medical issue and needing to travel for it can be very expensive compared to those who live in bigger cities.
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Haines!
|Jun 20
|MagicaLife
|1
|robert kipf
|Jun 19
|stormtrackdoppler
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|earthquakes
|May '17
|DaveT
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
