Local residents organize fundraiser for Cancer Connection

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Skagway News

Local cyclist Bruce Weber is logging the miles he rides this summer, and asking folks to pledge money by the mile in a fundraiser, which will be donated to Cancer Connection. Folks from Skagway, or any town in Southeast Alaska, can attest that the cost of having a medical issue and needing to travel for it can be very expensive compared to those who live in bigger cities.

