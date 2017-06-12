In Southeast Alaska, The Ferry System Is A Lifeline
It's a long, narrow strip of mainland coastline, plus 1,000 islands and the braided waterways that surround them. In most places, there are no roads connecting the communities there, so Alaskans depend heavily on ferries: the Alaska Marine Highway System.
