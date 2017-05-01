Strong quake hits sparsely populated ...

Strong quake hits sparsely populated area in Southeast Alaska

A strong earthquake struck Southeast Alaska near its border with Canada's Yukon Territory on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, followed by a series of minor seismic events in the sparsely populated area. The temblor, a magnitude of 6.2, hit northwest of Mosquito Lake, a hamlet with a population of about 300 that lies 88 km west-northwest of Skagway, Alaska, the USGS said on its website.

