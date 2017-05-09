Stream temperature monitoring could provide insight into important fish populations
About 20 attendees from Hoonah, Sitka, Skagway and Wrangell came to Klukwan to practice stream monitoring. The Chilkat River and its nearby waters are a major source of food for subsistence fishermen in Haines and Klukwan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|earthquakes
|May 1
|DaveT
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC