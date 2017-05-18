Quake rattles Alaska, Canada border area: USGS17 min ago

Quake rattles Alaska, Canada border a...

Quake rattles Alaska, Canada border area: USGS

Monday May 1

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a remote border area between Canada and southeastern Alaska today, the US Geological Survey reported. The quake was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks with the strongest registering 5.2, according to the agency.

Skagway, AK

