Quake rattles Alaska, Canada border area: USGS17 min ago
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a remote border area between Canada and southeastern Alaska today, the US Geological Survey reported. The quake was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks with the strongest registering 5.2, according to the agency.
