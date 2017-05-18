Oregon woman accused of stealing $300K from Skagway tribal organization
An Oregon woman faces federal charges for allegedly embezzling about $300,000 from Skagway Traditional Council, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alaska. Delia Commander, 63, has been charged with four counts of embezzlement for allegedly stealing the money from the federally recognized tribal organization over four years, prosecutors said .
