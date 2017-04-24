Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Yukon, ...

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Yukon, Alaska

21 min ago

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake that hit Yukon and Alaska at about 5:30 local time Monday was strong enough for dishes to fall off shelves, some people told CBC. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Yukon and Alaska at about 5:30 a.m. local time today, causing power outages and shaking people awake.

