Magnitude 6.3, 6.2 earthquakes hit no...

Magnitude 6.3, 6.2 earthquakes hit northern British Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KOBI NBC5

A magnitude 6.2 quake hit at around 5:30 a.m. Pacific time and a 6.3 quake occurred at 7:18 a.m. The earthquakes were accompanied by a series of smaller quakes in northern British Columbia, just a little over 50 miles from Skagway, Alaska. Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Skagway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
earthquakes Mon DaveT 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
See all Skagway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Skagway Forum Now

Skagway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Skagway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Skagway, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC