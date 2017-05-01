Magnitude 6.3, 6.2 earthquakes hit northern British Columbia
A magnitude 6.2 quake hit at around 5:30 a.m. Pacific time and a 6.3 quake occurred at 7:18 a.m. The earthquakes were accompanied by a series of smaller quakes in northern British Columbia, just a little over 50 miles from Skagway, Alaska. Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines.
