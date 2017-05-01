Magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolts parts ...

Magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolts parts of Yukon and northwestern B.C.

A series of earthquakes shook parts of southwestern Yukon and northern British Columbia early Monday morning, knocking out power in the territory's capital. Natural Resources Canada said a quake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale was centred in a remote area 77 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, and 127 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

