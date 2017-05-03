John Weir Troy: a The Greatest Man in...

John Weir Troy: a The Greatest Man in the History of Alaska,a 1868-1942

In 1933, Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed John Weir Troy as Alaska's sixth territorial governor. Alaskans, in a rare moment of accord, greeted the president's appointment with a sigh of relief that a "sourdough" - someone who had lived, worked, and loved the territory for 35 years - represented their interests.

