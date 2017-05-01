Earthquakes shake Southeast Alaska, Y...

Earthquakes shake Southeast Alaska, Yukon communities

Monday May 1

Earthquakes and aftershocks registered between the U.S./B.C. border and the Yukon on Monday, May 1. May kicked off to a shaky start in Northern Southeast Alaska. Two major earthquakes woke residents early Monday morning.

