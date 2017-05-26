Bridge replacement on Klondike Highway begins
Construction activities on the Captain William Henry Moore Bridge replacement project have begun. The work started on May 17, and is scheduled for completion by Aug. 31, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skagway News.
