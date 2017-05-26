Bridge replacement on Klondike Highwa...

Bridge replacement on Klondike Highway begins

Friday May 26 Read more: The Skagway News

Construction activities on the Captain William Henry Moore Bridge replacement project have begun. The work started on May 17, and is scheduled for completion by Aug. 31, 2018.

