As states tighten restrictions on ivory, Skagway carvers worry about the future
Restrictions on the ivory industry are multiplying in the U.S., causing concern for artists in Alaska. Alaska Native carvers do have a degree of protection under federal law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|earthquakes
|May '17
|DaveT
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC