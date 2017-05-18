4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Yukon, B.C. border
The approximate originating location of the latest earthquake in northern B.C. Small quakes were felt in Whitehorse. An earthquake hit near the border between Yukon and B.C., though it was smaller than the pair of quakes that hit the region earlier this month, Earthquakes Canada reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|earthquakes
|May 1
|DaveT
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC