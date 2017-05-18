4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Yu...

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Yukon, B.C. border

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: CBC News

The approximate originating location of the latest earthquake in northern B.C. Small quakes were felt in Whitehorse. An earthquake hit near the border between Yukon and B.C., though it was smaller than the pair of quakes that hit the region earlier this month, Earthquakes Canada reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Skagway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
earthquakes May 1 DaveT 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
See all Skagway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Skagway Forum Now

Skagway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Skagway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Skagway, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC