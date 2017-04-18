Mother-daughter team attempt to traverse length of Coast Mountain range
Tania Halik, 60, skis during the Bella-Coola-to-Terrace leg of the journey. Tania and her daughter, Martina, are just over half way through their trek from Squamish to Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Skagway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lorry
|1
|Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|andy
|1
|Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
|Sarah Palin is a Big panocha that need filling. (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|CheesyPoofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Skagway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC