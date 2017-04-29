Here's how conservators clean Anchorage Museum pieces so fragile, they can be damaged by a breeze

ADN arts reporter Tamara Ikenberg, left, reports on the work of conservator Sarah Owens at the Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center on Friday, March 31, 2017. With a pair of tweezers and unflinching focus, art conservator Nicole Peters picks cotton fibers from the sticky, frayed cord of Anchorage's most iconic clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.