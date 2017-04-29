Here's how conservators clean Anchora...

Here's how conservators clean Anchorage Museum pieces so fragile, they can be damaged by a breeze

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

ADN arts reporter Tamara Ikenberg, left, reports on the work of conservator Sarah Owens at the Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center on Friday, March 31, 2017. With a pair of tweezers and unflinching focus, art conservator Nicole Peters picks cotton fibers from the sticky, frayed cord of Anchorage's most iconic clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Skagway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
Road Trip To SKAGWAY (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lorry 1
Review: Diamonds International (Apr '14) Apr '14 andy 1
Sarah Palin will never win an election no matte... (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
Sarah Palin is a Big panocha that need filling. (Mar '14) Mar '14 CheesyPoofs 1
See all Skagway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Skagway Forum Now

Skagway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Skagway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Skagway, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC