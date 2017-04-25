Government shutdown would close Skagway's national park at the start of cruise ship season
Park ranger Charlotte Henson leads a group of visitors on a walking tour of Skagway focused on the story of Company L. In less than a week, the first cruise ship of the season will dock in Skagway, bringing thousands of visitors to the busy Northern Lynn Canal port. But if lawmakers in Washington haven't agreed on a spending plan by then, a government shutdown would close one popular visitor attraction - Skagway's national park.
