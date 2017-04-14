Borough Briefs April 14
A management plan for the Nahku Bay beach area has been approved by the Borough Assembly following a naming discussion at the group's April 6 meeting. Originally presented to the assembly as the Matthews Creek Conservation Area, the plan detailing the management of the area was approved on April 6, with an amendment that changed the name to the Nahku Bay Conservation Area.
